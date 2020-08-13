Deputies shoot armed woman shortly after discovering a body in St. Clair Co.

ST. CLAIR CO., Ala. (WBRC) - St. Clair Co. Sheriff’s Deputies shot an armed woman Thursday evening, shortly after they discovered a man’s body in Ashville.
The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting in the 1500 block of Baker Rd in Ashville Thursday around 5:30 p.m.
A man’s body was found at the scene.
Shortly after the discovery of the body, deputies encountered a white female armed with a handgun. According to officials, the woman ignored numerous requests to put down the gun and proceeded to point it at sheriff’s deputies.
The woman was shot and transported to UAB Hospital.
This is a developing story. Please check back for details.
