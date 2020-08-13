COVID-19 hospitalizations drop below 1,400, ending near month-long trend

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) – For the second day in a row, fewer than 1,400 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Alabama, breaking a near-month trend.
“Are we out of the woods? Absolutely not,” said Dr. Don Williamson, President, Alabama Hospital Association. “We are only down, if you look at the numbers, about 100 to 150 people in terms of the number of people hospitalized, on average. While that’s progress, all it takes is a surge like Memorial Day or like the 4th of July to really put us in bad straights.”
Although cautious, Dr. Williamson is encouraged and said the decline is “good news.”
“It is a positive story. Let me be clear, it is a positive story, and it’s a positive story not just because hospitalizations are going down, it’s a positive story because the mask ordinance is working.”
He added, “And as long as people wear the mask, and we can keep the number of cases going down, you will see a week to ten days later a corresponding decline to hospitalizations, and that’s what we’ve seen.”
Dr. Williamson said getting to fewer than 1,400 hospitalizations allows hospitals to “deal with staff shortages.”
“Maybe people won’t have to do as many overtime shifts. With fewer COVID patients, you can staff in a more normal manner. In essence, it gives people a little bit of relief.”
He warns the relief might be a reprieve, as he considers the challenges still ahead.
“We are now sort of on a cliff and I don’t know whether we are going to manage this or whether we are going to see massive surges as a result of school entry, and then of course Labor Day falls right behind that. So, we’ve got several challenges that we have got to negotiate between now and mid-September and then we have to deal with, beginning in October and November, the combined effects of Coronavirus and Influenza.”
Dr. Williamson said “wrecking the healthcare system” this fall can be avoided if everyone continues to wear masks and practice social distancing.
“We know what works, we just have to keep doing it.”
