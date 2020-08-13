Could GuideSafe testing program be available to all?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Could the program being used to test thousands of Alabama college students soon be available to everybody?
COVID-19 testing for college students around the state is well underway. Over the past week or so, GuideSafe has seen a significant uptick in its scheduling rate and they’re filling up capacity which they say is a good sign. After the entry testing period for students is over, this type testing could be rolled out more to the general public.
“We’ve developed an infrastructure that I think has the ability to be a real tool and real asset for the state moving forward,” Bob Phillips, the Executive Director of GuideSafe said.
Phillips says they’re hoping to use their excess testing capacity to provide testing for underserved communities.
“We know that looking at stories so forth that often times there are communities that have difficulty accessing testing particularly in a timely fashion. Our intent is as we get past this initial wave is to pivot our system and create an infrastructure that can be accessed with some partners around the state,” Phillips said.
GuideSafe is working through all those details. We should learn more about this effort in the not too distant future.
