Blount County welcome some students back to class, while one school remained closed

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - While the first day wasn’t exactly what she pictured back in March, Locust Fork Elementary School Principal, Amy Williamson, said it was exciting to see most of the students, teachers, and staff back in the classroom.
“In March, we did not foresee wearing masks. Coming back and the situation with COVID still being rampant in our state. We were looking forward to that being over and done with and so here we are in August and it’s still here. So, we’ve adapted,” Williamson said.
But while most students in the Blount County School District headed back to class Thursday, one school in the district remained closed because of COVID-19 exposure.
Susan Moore Elementary School will remain closed until August 27th, while second and third grade teachers recover from COVID-19 exposure.
“We have followed the Alabama Department of Public Health’s guidelines,” said School Superintendent, Rodney Green. “We have quarantined those teachers for 14 days, and because it was a group of teachers in second and third grade, we were not able to secure subs and feel like we had the momentum to go forward. So, I delayed the opening of that school for two weeks,” Green said.
Green, said the district is doing all it can to ensure the other 16 schools in his district remain healthy.
Students, faculty, and staff are required to wear facial coverings when entering and exiting buildings, changing classes, accessing lockers, moving through hallways, and in common areas. But Green said he’ll also need help from parents and guardians.
“Going back to school in a pandemic situation like we have, you’re going to have staff members get sick, you’re going to have students get sick. We’ve asked them to check certain symptoms to make sure that their child is well, and if their child has any symptoms, or they’re feeling sick that day, we want them to keep them at home,” Green said.
The district is following CDC guidelines, as well as protocols from the Alabama Department Of Public Health.
Masks will not be required during P.E. class, or in the lunchroom.
Students can also take off their masks while the in classroom, if proper social distancing can be maintained.
