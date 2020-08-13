Arrest made in 1999 Coosa County double-murder case

COOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - There’s been an arrested in an unsolved double-murder case that has stumped Coosa County law enforcement for two decades.
Thursday, Coosa County Sheriff Michael Howell announced an arrest in the Jan. 12, 1999 murders of Bobby Ingram and Jody Stallion. The women were found dead of gunshot wounds inside a home along Highway 231 South in the Rockford area.
For 21 years each new sheriff reviewed the case without success. But in the last few months Sheriff Howell says “crucial” new evidence came to light that pointed toward Joe Daniel Stallions.
Stallions, 42, of Ariton, was arrested Wednesday and is charged with two counts of capital murder for the deaths of his mother and sister.
Details on what led to the break in the case were unclear. The sheriff would only say that multiple witnesses were interviewed or reinterviewed as part of the investigation.
A motive also remains unclear.
Stallions is being held without bond in the Coosa County Jail.
