Alabama’s Teacher of the Year is from Pell City

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - The State of Alabama Department of Education announced teacher Andrew Fletcher Jackson from Eden Elementary School in Pell City is the 2020 Teacher of the Year.
Jackson was one of five finalists chosen from an original list of more than 150 applicants.
From his Bio: Alabama educator and National Board Certified Teacher, Dr. Andy Jackson is a fourth-grade teacher who has a background in both special and general education. He was raised by his grandparents. They instilled in him an appreciation for always looking for the best in people regardless of their personal circumstances.
While attending high school, Jackson worked for various childcare centers, youth summer camps, and after-school programs. He developed a real appreciation for serving others and inspiring young people to achieve.
Jackson and his wife Sheree are also dedicated foster parents who have provided a loving home to several adopted children, some with special needs. Dr. Jackson is a top educator, mentor, and inspiration for other teachers.
The Alabama Teacher of the Year (TOY) Program is one of our state’s oldest and most esteemed awards programs.
The Alabama Teacher of the Year spends the school year serving as an official spokesperson for state education and the teaching profession.
The Teacher of the Year also represents Alabama for the National Teacher of the Year Award.
Jackson will also receive a car to travel in throughout the year.
