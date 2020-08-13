Active PARA classes provide alternative remote learning supervisions

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa County Parks and Recreation Authority (PARA) is launching its active classrooms at its Belk, Faucett, Miller, and Phelps Centers, Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. with an extended day option.
“Active classrooms” are designed to provide the K-8th grade learner with a daily schedule which includes remote learning support time, physical activity, recess, group games, enrichment, plus arts and crafts.
The cost is $90 per week or $20 per day. Extended day is $35 a week and $7 a day.
Many have asked if will children be safe and separated by age and grade. Learners will be organized in pods of 15, considering age and grade level. Pods may have learners from different grades occasionally.
Masks are required while learners are virtually learning except during recreational activities. Temperature checks will be conducted daily in the morning.
More information about safety protocols, how you can register and how the active classrooms will be operated is available here.
If you would like to donate to a learner supply list, you may bring a donation of supplies to any PARA Activity Center.
If you would like to donate to an Active Classrooms scholarship fund, please click here.
