WATCH: Surveillance video shows man accused of kidnapping toddler in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa authorities hope newly released surveillance video will lead them to a man accused of kidnapping a 16-month-old boy.
The kidnapping and theft happened Sunday, August 9 just after 8 p.m. at the Lucky Dollar Store on Crescent Ridge Road . The video shows a man wearing a white tank top and shorts get out of a vehicle and take an SUV with the child inside.
Authorities were moments from issuing a statewide AMBER alert for the boy when the abandoned vehicle was located on Shaw Drive. The boy was not harmed and was returned to his family.
Anyone who recognizes the sedan or the man in this video is asked to contact TPD at 205-349- 2121, the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit at 205-464-8690 or CrimeStoppers at 205-752-STOP (7867).
