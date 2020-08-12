Virtual healthcare hiring event in west Alabama starts Thursday

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - DCH Health System is working with West Alabama Works to host a virtual hiring event that starts Thursday.
“They have a critical need for registered nurses and entry level healthcare workers,” said Tara Bullock, a marketing and communications coordinator with West Alabama Works and the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama. She says there are openings that need to be filled immediately.
DCH spokesman Andy North said several months ago that they are also trying to fill some jobs with travel nurses. “The pandemic is still going on and these are essential workers who are central to fighting this pandemic in our country. So they need people to help them,” Bullock added.
That hiring event can be accessed through Facebook or going to westalabamajobs.com. It runs from Thursday through Sunday.
“To give these folks that time, especially those if they have a job right now and they’re looking for something else, they have that time on the weekend to do their application and really focus on it,” Bullock continued.
DCH has immediate openings for the following positions with signing bonuses:
· Registered Nurse: $10,000 Signing Bonus, MED/SURG; $5,000 Signing Bonus, Dialysis Home Health
· Patient Care Assistant, $1,000 Signing Bonus
· Patient Safety Companion, $1,000 Signing Bonus
· Food Service, $250 Signing Bonus
· EVS Housekeeper, $250 Signing Bonus
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.