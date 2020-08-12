Transportation Director talks bus safety for upcoming school year

Cullman, Ala. (WBRC) -
Districts that will do in person learning this year are working through how to keep your child safe during their commute to school.
Cullman County’s Transportation Director, Jeff Harper, says the commute creates some unique challenges because there will be a group of people in a small space. Harper says he’s worked with his staff and district leaders to develop cleaning procedures and bus loading procedures to try and limit the spread of germs.
Students should expect those new bus procedures when wheels pull off August 20th for the first day of school.
“If a student gets on the bus and doesn’t have a mask, we will issue them a mask,” said Jeff Harper, Transportation Director.
The district is also installing hand sanitizer machines for students to use as they get on and off. Harper says 6-foot distancing is not possible on buses based with the amount of students who ride the bus, but because they expect less riders they’ll be able to spread students out more.
“Normally 45 - 60 students on a bus,” said Harper, “We are looking at maybe half of that. Certainly spread them out as much as possible. Siblings will sit together.”
Harper says the lower numbers are because the district has had students sign up for virtual learning and some parents may decide to drop their child off at school as a safety precaution.
The district also plans to fill seats starting at the back of the bus and unload the bus starting with students in the front to limit student contact. Parents are expected to check their child’s temperature before they come to school, but if a child shows up at the bus stop with symptoms they will put the child on an isolation row until they can get the student medical help.
“We’ll make sure there’s a seat and isolated. Don’t want to leave a 5-year-old on the side of the highway,” said Harper.
The district has also purchased special cleaning equipment to sanitize the bus following routes.
Bus aides are on special needs buses and leaders are considering hiring bus aides to help maintain safety on other buses.
Superintendents are expected to get more information from state education leaders and state health officials Tuesday, so bus health guidance may change.
Cullman County leaders say they do have enough buses for routes, but they are concerned about bus driver numbers. The district has had about 6 retire between the end of last year and now. Some drivers on staff care or live with family members who at high-risk.
If resources are spread thin, Harper says he along with his department mechanics and secretary are certified to drive buses until they can hire replacements.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.