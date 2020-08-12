6 teachers from same grade level at Inverness Elementary exposed to COVID-19, out until Aug. 20

SHELBY Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Shelby County Schools start back Thursday and six teachers from the same grade level at Inverness Elementary will be out until August 20 because of exposure to COVID-19. One remote teacher was also affected.
Here is the full statement from Shelby County Schools’ spokesperson Cindy Warner:
Inverness Elementary School has six traditional classroom teachers and one remote teacher who will be out of school until August 20 due to exposure to COVID-19. Due to employee confidentiality concerns, the Shelby County School District can not confirm the grade level of the teachers since doing so might also publicly identify the teachers.
The remote teacher will continue to provide instruction for the students in her class. The traditional classroom teachers will collaborate with a substitute teacher to provide instruction for the first four days of school for the students who have chosen to attend school in-person. Parents of the students who will be impacted are being notified by the school.
Per the guidelines given to school districts from the Alabama Department of Public Health, individuals who test positive for COVID-19 are instructed to isolate at home for 10 days. Those who are considered to have been close contacts of the positive individual are required to quarantine for 14 days.
