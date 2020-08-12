Street work in Anniston to bring more bicycle lanes

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Some street construction in downtown Anniston is underway to accommodate bicycles.
As part of Anniston’s bicycle and pedestrian plan to bring ecotourism to the area and sell it as a bicycling hub, South Noble Street from Highway 202 to Fourth Street is currently being widened for more bike lanes.
The idea is to link the Monsanto Road Trailhead from Coldwater Trail, as well as the LaGarde Trailhead, to the city’s multi-modal center, where city buses and Amtrak Service are hubbed.
City buses have bicycle racks on them, and there are plans to build a platform on the old Southern Railway System station—now the city’s multi-modal center—to accommodate cyclists.
“It’s another opportunity to connect, to connect not only the mountain bike network but ultimately the Chief Ladiga Trail will have its terminus, or beginning, ever how you want to phrase it, there on Fourth Street as well,” City Planning Director Toby Bennington said.
City leaders are also working to extend the Chief Ladiga Trail to the center. Currently, the trail ends at the Anniston/Weaver city limits, but the plan is to run it through Anniston also to the multi-modal center.
