Scattered Storms Return Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Wednesday morning! We are starting off the day with some cloud cover and warm temperatures. Most of us are waking up with temperatures in the low to mid 70s. First Alert AccuTrack Radar is mostly quiet, but we can't rule out the potential to see a few isolated showers this morning. Most of the rain is located to our west in parts of Arkansas. We will hold on to a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms today. Latest model runs are indicating the best chance to see showers and storms will be in west Alabama during the evening hours (4-11 PM). Most of us will see a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon with highs in the low to mid 90s. Feels like temperatures are expected to climb into the triple digits. Any storm that forms today has the potential to produce locally heavy rain, gusty winds, frequent lightning, and small hail. Isolated showers and storms will be possible tonight and going into Thursday morning.
First Alert For Higher Rain Chances: Our best chance to see rain will likely occur tomorrow and Friday. A disturbance will move into Alabama producing scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms. We will likely deal with a mostly cloudy sky on both days. With increasing rain chances and plenty of cloud cover, temperatures are expected to trend cooler with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Rainfall totals could add up around 1-2 inches for most of Central Alabama through Friday night. I can’t rule out the small potential to see an isolated strong or severe storm during this time frame. Main threat will be heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning.
Weekend Forecast: The disturbance that will enhance our rain chances over the next couple of days will begin to move out of our area this weekend. Best chance for scattered showers and storms Saturday will likely occur in east Alabama. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90°F. Sunday is looking mostly dry with a 30% chance for widely scattered showers and storms. Highs in the lower 90s. Weekend is trending drier, so you will have plenty of opportunities to enjoy the outdoors. It will remain muggy over the weekend with feels like temperatures in the 97°F-102°F range. Overnight lows should drop into the lower 70s.
Potential For Cooler Temperatures Next Week: A cold front could move into parts of Central Alabama by the middle of next week. Latest model runs are indicating temperatures slightly below average with highs in the upper 80s and overnight lows in the 60s. Rain chances look isolated for the first half of next week. We could see higher rain chances by next Thursday and Friday as tropical moisture from the Gulf moves northwards into the Southeast.
Tropical Depression Eleven: Tropical Depression Eleven formed yesterday evening in the central Atlantic Ocean. It is trying to hold on this morning despite dealing with some wind shear and dry air. Winds are at 35 mph and is forecast to become a tropical storm within the next 24 hours. If it receives a name, it will be called Josephine. The earliest “J” storm recorded in the Atlantic occurred on August 22, 2005 when Jose formed. We could easily beat that record later today or tomorrow. Good news with TD 11 is that it is only forecast to slowly strengthen over the next couple of days with winds up to 60 mph, Once it approaches the Lesser Antilles, it could encounter hostile conditions (dry air and wind shear) that could weaken the system. The storm is expected to curve north of Puerto Rico by Sunday. It is likely that Eleven will stay in the Atlantic and away from the United States. If anything changes, we will let you know!Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.
