Scattered Storms Return Wednesday

Tropical Depression Eleven: Tropical Depression Eleven formed yesterday evening in the central Atlantic Ocean. It is trying to hold on this morning despite dealing with some wind shear and dry air. Winds are at 35 mph and is forecast to become a tropical storm within the next 24 hours. If it receives a name, it will be called Josephine. The earliest “J” storm recorded in the Atlantic occurred on August 22, 2005 when Jose formed. We could easily beat that record later today or tomorrow. Good news with TD 11 is that it is only forecast to slowly strengthen over the next couple of days with winds up to 60 mph, Once it approaches the Lesser Antilles, it could encounter hostile conditions (dry air and wind shear) that could weaken the system. The storm is expected to curve north of Puerto Rico by Sunday. It is likely that Eleven will stay in the Atlantic and away from the United States. If anything changes, we will let you know!Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.