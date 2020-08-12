Pell City Schools to start grades 7-12 on staggered schedule

PELL CITY, Ala. (WBRC) - Pell City School System leaders made the decision to start students in grade 7-12 on a staggered schedule, called an A-B option, because of the large class sizes.
The move will affect the first nine weeks of school.
Students in grades Pre-K-6 will continue to follow the traditional, five day a week schedule.
Linked here is a calendar showing the student attendance schedule for grades 7-12 for the first nine weeks of the school year.
The A group will be attending primarily on Mondays and Tuesdays. The B group will be attending primarily on Thursdays and Fridays. Wednesdays will be alternating throughout the 9 weeks.
Students whose last names begin with A-L will be Group A and M-Z will be Group B.
School starts on August 21.
