Pell City Schools to start grades 7-12 on staggered schedule
Pell City High School. Source: WBRC video
By WBRC Staff | August 12, 2020 at 11:52 AM CDT - Updated August 12 at 11:56 AM

PELL CITY, Ala. (WBRC) - Pell City School System leaders made the decision to start students in grade 7-12 on a staggered schedule, called an A-B option, because of the large class sizes.

The move will affect the first nine weeks of school.

Students in grades Pre-K-6 will continue to follow the traditional, five day a week schedule.

Linked here is a calendar showing the student attendance schedule for grades 7-12 for the first nine weeks of the school year.

The A group will be attending primarily on Mondays and Tuesdays. The B group will be attending primarily on Thursdays and Fridays. Wednesdays will be alternating throughout the 9 weeks.

Students whose last names begin with A-L will be Group A and M-Z will be Group B.

School starts on August 21.

