No fall sports for Montevallo, University of West Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Gulf South Conference will postpone competition in basketball, football, soccer, and volleyball until at least January 1.
The Board of Directors said there were three significant factors in making the decision:
- Health and safety of student-athletes and campus communities;
- Mandated participation protocols from the NCAA Board of Governors, most notably the requirements related to Resocialization of Collegiate Sport: Developing Standards for Practice and Competition;
- NCAA Division II Fall Championships cancellation.
Cross Country and Golf competition will be permitted during the fall semester with the GSC Cross Country Championship date potentially moved to better accommodate the calendar.
In the sports of football, soccer, and volleyball, the conference will evaluate options for spring competition.
For basketball, the GSC will work over the next several weeks to outline a calendar for this year’s basketball schedule and tournament.
GSC schools in Alabama include University of Montevallo, University of West Alabama, University of Alabama in Huntsville, Auburn University in Montgomery and Spring Hill College.
