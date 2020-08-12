Mountain Brook surprises football team with a slip n’ slide after game vs. Vestavia Hills is cancelled

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With the high school football season just over a week away, Mountain Brook is scrambling to find a new opponent after Vestavia Hills had to cancel it’s first two games because coach Buddy Anderson and a handful of players tested positive for COVID-19.
“It’s been a crazy 24 hours,” said Mountain Brook head coach Chris Yeager.
Vestavia Hills is one game Mountain Brook quarterback Strother Gibbs wanted to play in more than anything this season
“Obviously we were disappointed we couldn’t play our rivals, but I mean it’s very important for everyone to stay safe in these circumstances,” said Gibbs.
For the past 24 hours, Mountain Brook has been in touch with several teams across the state, who have also had games cancelled due to COVID-19, but with nine days until the start of the season, the pressure is on for the Spartans to find an opponent to open the season.
“Change and adapting is how we’ve been living since March. Once this thing broke, what’s the next challenge, what’s the next hurdle we have to jump, let’s figure it out, and that’s really the mode we’re in now,” said Yeager.
The Spartans are disappointed they may have to wait another week to begin their season, so Wednesday, Coach Yeager decided to cheer his team up with a slip n’ slide after practice.
“It means a lot, I mean we have lineman right now that are very happy you can tell, it definitely did relax the tension and helps us look forward,” added Gibbs.
So much as been taken away from them so the staff and I got together and said what can we give them and we used to go to a water park, so we decided to bring that to them to try and give them something since so much has been taken away,” Yeager said.
