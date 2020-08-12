Limited fans allowed at Thompson High School football games this fall

ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - Thompson High School is ten days away from kicking off the season and the school released its plan for fans Wednesday.
Thompson and Oxford kick off the season in exactly ten days and it’s one of the hottest tickets in high school football as the defending 7A state champs take on the defending 6A state champs.
“If you’re a fan, we will be operating at a reduced capacity so it’ll be important to purchase those tickets early,” said Thompson Athletics Director Vincent Pitts.
Tickets for the season opener will go on sale online starting Sunday, but if you wait until gameday, buying your ticket at the game will be done mainly virtually to help reduce the possible spread of COVID-19.
“You just use your camera phone to scan the QR code, and the website will pop right up, you click on that and you can buy your ticket right there,” said Pitts.
“We just want to reduce the contact between people, especially the handling of money,” Pitts added.
Fans will also be required to wear masks, due to the state's mask order, and social distance.
“When you get into the stadium, we will have markers down explaining the concept of social distancing, which I think everyone is familiar with, and we expect everybody to keep their distance from separate family units,” said Pitts.
Thompson’s band and cheerleaders will also participate in gameday at home, but on the road, only half will travel. Thompson has not released what its reduced capacity will be because they are still finalizing their plans.
“Once we meet our capacity, it will be sold out and we’ll notify the public of that,” Pitts said.
Tailgating will not be allowed on campus and all Thompson football games will be streamed on the NFHS Network online.
Oxford vs. Thompson will kickoff Saturday, August 22 at 7 p.m.
