Jack’s Family Restaurants offering free coffee for teachers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good news for teachers! Free coffee - hot or iced!
Jack’s Family Restaurants is offering free coffee to all teachers from Aug. 17-21 at every location, no purchase necessary.
Teachers can get one free regular-sized hot or iced coffee in the drive-through or in the restaurant until 9 a.m. with a valid teacher ID.
“Being a good neighbor and supporting the communities we serve is part of the Jack’s DNA,” said Jack’s CEO Todd Bartmess. “Offering free coffee to our hardworking teachers as they kick off an unusual school year is a small way we hope to say ‘thank you’ for everything they do.”
