Former mayor of Lake View convicted for violating Alabama’s ethics law

Calhoun was appointed mayor of the Tuscaloosa County town in 2016 and was elected to a four-year-term shortly after. Following a dispute with the town council regarding official travel and whether he would be required to reimburse the town for unauthorized expenditures incurred out of state, Calhoun, as a voting member of the Lake View Town Council, voted “no” on a motion to compel the payment, causing a tie that led to the failure of the motion.