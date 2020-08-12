Former mayor of Lake View convicted for violating Alabama’s ethics law

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Lake View’s former mayor has been convicted for violating Alabama’s ethics law.
Paul Calhoun, 45, pleaded guilty in Tuscaloosa County district court to voting on a matter in which he had a financial interest. As part of the guilty plea, Calhoun agreed to resign from office and not seek re-election in the upcoming municipal election.
Calhoun was appointed mayor of the Tuscaloosa County town in 2016 and was elected to a four-year-term shortly after. Following a dispute with the town council regarding official travel and whether he would be required to reimburse the town for unauthorized expenditures incurred out of state, Calhoun, as a voting member of the Lake View Town Council, voted “no” on a motion to compel the payment, causing a tie that led to the failure of the motion.
A sentencing date has not yet been set. Punishment for a Class A misdemeanor is up to a year in prison, or a fine of up to $6,000, or both.
“Former Mayor Calhoun crossed the line when he violated state ethics laws for his personal benefit,” said Attorney General Steve Marshall. “We expect public officials to conduct themselves with integrity and when they do not, they will be held to account.”
