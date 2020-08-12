Family of veteran killed in hit-and-run offer additional reward for information in his death

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The family of an Army veteran killed in a hit-and-run in West Birmingham pleads to the community to help them find the person who took his life.
Nearly two months after Derric Anthony Cox, a father of two and a U.S. Army veteran was struck while waiting at a bus stop, his family planned to add money to a cash reward offered by Crimestoppers of Metro Birmingham hoping to get justice.
“How can you hit an adult person And know that you hit them because they hit the windshield and you just keep going,” Cox’s mother Angela Cox pondered.
It happened June 6 around 11:30 a.m. at a Max bus stop near the 600 block of Bessemer Super Highway.
Cox, an Atlanta native, was temporarily living in Birmingham while working at the VA, according to family, had just donated blood at a plasma center in the shopping center across the street.
While waiting to get on the bus, police report a white Chevrolet Impala left the road, struck Cox, then kept going.
The pictures captured by bus surveillance show the windshield on the passenger side of the sedan smashed. Police say the car should have extensive damage to the passenger side.
Detectives told the family the car continued down Bessemer Super Highway and made a right onto 40th St. SW into Birmingham. From there the trail went dry.
Nearby cameras WBRC checked out didn’t appear to face the street.
Midfield Police Chief Jesse Bell said there have been few leads and they needed the community to speak up to solve the case.
“I know somebody saw something”, Cox’s uncle Reginald Thomas said. “I want to express to the community of Midfield to put yourself in our shoes. For a family of yours to be taken out like that… you would want somebody to say something.”
His family makes the trip from Georgia to Birmingham every few weeks to hang posters and speak to all who will listen.
“Someone knows. A girlfriend, a family member, a friend, a neighbor, somebody in that neighborhood has seen that car,” Angela Cox said adamantly.
Cox’s mother said the bit of solace she got from the situation is knowing her son donated blood before his life was taken and she thought of the lives he possibly saved.
If you have any information about this murder, call police or Crimestoppers of Metro Birmingham at 205-245-7777 to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward.
“I hope Midfield stand up and do what they need to do to give us some type of peace,” Thomas said.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.