Etowah County Sheriff’s Office now has an app

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Etowah County Sheriff’s Office can now be found in an App Store near you. The app has been in development for some time, but was introduced to the public this week.
The new app incorporates many of the aspects of the department’s website, such as mug shots and sex offender tracking.
It also allows things like applying for pistol permits through your smartphone, and other such tasks that can keep you from having to go to the sheriff’s office while you’re avoiding COVID-19.
“It’s very resourceful in that regard,” says Sheriff Jonathon Horton. “It allows people to apply for pistol permits online... Instructions on how to put funds for phone time or commissary in needs of inmates that’s here, and so many things that people can do with their finger tips that, with social distancing, they didn’t even have to come to the office to accomplish their goals.”
It allows people to ask questions, make a complaint or a compliment, give a tip over a narcotics activity or some other crime, and even provided coordinates for the location.
The app is free, and available in the Google App Store for Samsung products, and the Apple App Store for the iPhone.
Visit their website for additional information.
