Did you see this cloud Tuesday morning?

Roll clouds are an arcus type cloud, similar in look to the shelf cloud, except the shelf cloud is more commonly associated with the leading edge of storms. Shelf clouds can also be associated with severe thunderstorms. We have lots of photos of shelf clouds and roll clouds that were posted on the WBRC First Alert Weather App. You can share photos on the app and also view photos on the WBRC Weather Page. We also like to share your photos on the news!