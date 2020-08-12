City of Tuscaloosa monitors employees out due to COVID-19, have childcare needs

“Forty-six spread out around the city is one thing, 46 in a very specific department puts us below our critical needs of staffing,” Holmes continued. He said 46 city workers are off the job as of Wednesday because of COVID related problems. They’ll work to ensure shifts are covered if someone in a department tests positive for coronavirus or has been exposed to someone who has. They’re also trying to help workers who may need to adjust their schedule because of their kids new school schedule.