BPD, Serving a Purpose Security Company & Cricket Wireless hosting back-to-school supply drive

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) is partnering with Serving a Purpose Security Company and Cricket Wireless to host a school supply drive. The drive runs through Wednesday, Sept. 30.
BPD says supplies may be dropped off at any of their Birmingham Police Department precincts, as well as the city jail and police headquarters. It is open to the public.
Donations will benefit local students and schools, according to BPD.
A flyer for the event is below:
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.