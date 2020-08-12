Boys and Girls Club steps in to help students with remote learning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Parents have had to make difficult choices to adjust to changes school districts are making in wake of this pandemic.
As more parents struggle to find daycare, the Boys and Girls Club is stepping up to lend a helping hand, offering school day enrichment and afterschool programs for students in school systems which are starting the year with remote learning.
Leaders at the Boys and Girls Club said they have a safe place for kids who may not learn as well at home in a remote learning environment.
“Not every child has the ability to be surrounded by adults during the day to help them get on line make sure that they’re learning appropriately or even ask simple questions about what they’re learning,” said CEO of the A.G. Gaston Boys and Girls Club, Frank Adams, Jr.
Students will have access to the organizations wi-fi and receive mentorship and academic support.
“Because a virtual environment is new to a lot of young people and it’s something that they have to get used to, and having caring and nurturing adults is what we do at the A.G. Gaston Boys and Girls Club,” Adams said.
But it doesn’t stop there.
Students will also receive mentorship programming that’s age and gender-specific, along with other activities they may be missing from school.
“We know that the kids won’t be able to do some of the fun things that they do normally during the school day so we’ll try to replicate that in the afternoon and give them opportunities for music, and theater, and dance at both of our locations here in western Birmingham behind the CrossPlex and also our southside Holmes site which is in Bessemer. So, we’re very excited and honored to do that for our community,” Adams said.
It’s important to note that this program will not replace school, but it is an opportunity for kids to log in to get instruction from their schools.
Leaders at the Boys and Girls Club said they will require students to wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines.
For more information about programs at the Boys and Girls Club, call (205) 923-3377 or visit their website at www.aggbgc.org.
