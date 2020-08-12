The Bitter Socialite: Cantaloupe Martini

Ingredients:
2 shots cantaloupe juice
1 cup water
2 cups cut cantaloupe
3 tablespoons sugar juice of one lime
1 shot vodka
1 shot melon liquor
1/2 shot basil simple syrup a few leaves of fresh basil
Directions:
1. Fill a cocktail shaker filled with ice, and muddle a few basil leaves. Add cantaloupe juice, vodka, melon liqueur and basil simple syrup. Shake well and strain into martini glass.
2. To make cantaloupe juice, puree cantaloupe in blender, with water, sugar, and lime juice. Strain with a wire mesh strainer and reserve liquid.
3. To make the basil simple syrup, combine equal parts water and sugar in a small saucepan over medium-high heat. Bring to boil, add handful fresh basil and stir. Remove from heat and let the basil steep for 7-10 minutes. When cooled, strain and refrigerate.
