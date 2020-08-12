ADPH: Even with an ICU bed available, a loved one could be flown out of state for COVID treatment

CHILTON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - An update on the Chilton County man whose family says he was flown out of state for a COVID-19 ICU bed because none were available.
The Alabama Department of Health said the state usually runs at about 15-percent bed availability, but with an increased need for intensive care for the sickest of COVID-19 patients, units can fill up fast.
We asked about how beds are filled because a Chilton County family says their loved one was flown to Nashville for COVID treatment.
Dr. Karen Landers with ADPH does not know the details about their specific case so she can’t speak on it, but Landers said it’s still possible that even with a bed available in the state you could get transferred to a hospital out of state.
“There could be in specific communities with less availability regarding a bed for a person and hospitals may have certain referral patterns that they generally use for certain patients,” said Landers.
Landers said that means if a patient needs a certain level of care and other hospitals are swamped, even though there may be a bed available, the patient might be sent where the hospital staff is able to provide more attention to their care.
As of Wednesday there are more than 13-hundred people hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state.
