AAA: Don’t hang your mask from your rear-view mirror

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Leaders with AAA Alabama said hanging items from your rear-view mirror, including face masks and face coverings, is a safety hazard.
Alabama is under a mask ordinance and many people keep their masks in their cars to keep them handy and easy to remember.
However, AAA says a mask or any other object hanging from a mirror can partially block your field of vision, increasing the risk of a crash.
“Having a clear field of vision is extremely important to your safety when on the road,” says AAA Alabama spokesperson, Clay Ingram. “Items such as masks, air fresheners, parking placards or anything else that reduces your ability to see things around you is a safety hazard.”
According to AAA, in a typical city, a driver encounters as many as 200 situations per mile. The eyes provide nearly 90 percent of the information needed to respond to road conditions, traffic patterns, signs and signals. Spotting signs is largely a function of side vision.
