UAB football moves to weekly testing, has zero positive COVID-19 cases

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB football is 23 days away from it’s season opener and this week, the Blazers received some news that’s giving them reassurance they are taking all the right steps to be able to play this season. “I sound like a broken record, but the safety and health of our players is our top priority,” said UAB head coach Bill Clark.
UAB wrapped up it’s sixth practice of fall camp on Tuesday, and offensive tackle Colby Ragland believes that practice gave him some comfort.
“Now you have no worries, now you can go out there and play like normal,” the UAB offensive tackle said.
On Monday, UAB received news that out of the 176 football players and staff tested for COVID-19 on Monday, they had zero positive cases.
“I think first it shows that our protocols are working and we’ve really asked these guys to mask here, mask away, socially distance, this is a really big deal for us,” Clark added.
“We know that we could have positives tomorrow and we understand that, but what it does give us is reassurance that what we’re doing is working,” said UAB Athletics Director Mark Ingram.
UAB is proud of the gains it’s making to combat the coronavirus, and hope they can be an example for other programs.
“We should be. We should be one of the leading schools, not just in our conference, but in the country. We’ve got world class medicine right here,” said Clark.
“Everyone is buying in and everyone is buying in to one common goal and that’s to win another conference championship and to be able to play,” said Ragland.
UAB will continue to test players once week through the season. As for right now, UAB is scheduled to kickoff the season on September 3rd against New Mexico State.
