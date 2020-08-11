Tuscaloosa will rename portion of 35th Street after Investigator Dornell Cousette

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa City Council voted unanimously to rename portion of 35th Street after Investigator Dornell Cousette Tuesday evening.
Cousette was a 13+ year veteran of the Tuscaloosa Police Department who was killed in the line of duty September 16, 2019.
“Officer Cousette didn’t get to go home the night of Sept. 16, 2019, but I think he’d be happy knowing that he’s on our minds every day that we get to. It’s not something we take for granted,” said Chief Brent Blankley.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.