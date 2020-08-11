Studies show heart damage linked to COVID-19

“I think the other thing that is raised discussion, and this really has no data behind it yet, but it’s an appropriate concern, are patients who want to engage in vigorous physical activity, patients who really want to get back at it, who want to get back to the gym, who want to get back to athletics, that’s a concern that’s been expressed so far, just hypothetically,” said Dr. Rayburn. “We don’t really know, but that is something that is probably another consideration. If you’re recovering and seem to do well and you’re really anxious to get back into a vigorous workout routine, for example, it’s probably worth asking the question, ‘Hey, does someone need to check my heart? Am I OK to do this?’”