Studies show heart damage linked to COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) – People who have minor symptoms of COVID-19 were found with heart damage months after recovering from the virus, a study out of Germany found.
The research, published in JAMA Cardiology, compared cardiac MRIs of 100 people who had the virus with 100 people of similar ages and preexisting health conditions, but no known exposure to COVID-19, and found those infected were more likely to have damage to their hearts.
“Those patients ranged from about one-third who were hospitalized and two-thirds who were never hospitalized and were presently doing well and they did a variety of tests including a simple blood test, electrocardiogram and a MRI of the heart and… in about 60-percent, they found inflammation in the heart muscle suggestive of ongoing process probably related to the virus,” explained Dr. Barry Rayburn, Cardiology Specialists of Birmingham, St. Vincent’s.
“That’s the one that’s more concerning, that these patients seem to be doing well but the virus still seems to be having some effect on the heart muscle.”
Dr. Rayburn cited other studies showing people who had COVID-19 have since been diagnosed with myocarditis, an illness caused by inflammation of the heart.
“The initial reports were that it was quite rare and that’s been our experience as well. We have not seen a tremendous amount of that particular presentation. What’s become more concerning recently are some studies that were done on the basis of those early data, looking at patients who had both expired as a result of COVID or who had recovered and were seemingly fine and OK after anything from a minor illness to a more severe illness, and what the findings in those studies were a very high percentage of being able to detect some kind of cardiac involvement, even in the patients that were doing well and long after their acute illness.”
Dr. Rayburn said the studies show, “the traditional risk factors for how bad the COVID is going to be if you get it, don’t necessarily apply to whether or not the heart might be involved,” and make the mysterious disease even more puzzling.
“This is an odd virus,” he added.
Dr. Rayburn said there is more research needed to determine the severity of myocarditis, whether the symptoms will be mild and treatable, or more severe, leading to heart failure.
“We don’t know where it’s going to fall on this spectrum, whether it’s simply an observation and that if we look at those same patients 6 months from now they’re going to be fine, and no long-term consequences, or whether this is something that is actually going to affect heart function for the longer term.”
He added, “I think the knowledge of these studies out of Germany and the anecdotal reports that we are hearing from our peers around the world is helpful just to make us wary and pay attention and perhaps be a little more diligent at digging into what might be otherwise subtle things that we would watch or pass over in the population who has COVID.”
Dr. Rayburn advised people who have recovered from COVID-19 but still have lingering fatigue or shortness of breath to contact their doctor and ask whether their heart needs to be examined.
“I think the other thing that is raised discussion, and this really has no data behind it yet, but it’s an appropriate concern, are patients who want to engage in vigorous physical activity, patients who really want to get back at it, who want to get back to the gym, who want to get back to athletics, that’s a concern that’s been expressed so far, just hypothetically,” said Dr. Rayburn. “We don’t really know, but that is something that is probably another consideration. If you’re recovering and seem to do well and you’re really anxious to get back into a vigorous workout routine, for example, it’s probably worth asking the question, ‘Hey, does someone need to check my heart? Am I OK to do this?’”
