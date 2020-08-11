SEC Commissioner Sankey: ‘As we move forward we hope, towards competition with no assurances that actually will take place’

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey told sports journalist Dan Patrick on The Dan Patrick Show that SEC football and college football is a rollercoaster ride right now, but he feels better today (Tuesday) about things than he did Monday.
Sankey said he and the league made decisions that put the SEC in a little bit better place as far spreading preseason preparation out and moving first game kickoff back.
Sankey said every day they learn a little more about COVID-19 and the response in sports.
Patrick asked Sankey if student-athletes were safer playing in college football, and Sankey said he believes they have made a case that it is safe by controlling the environment, putting them in a healthy situation with health protocols. “What we’re continuing to do is to support the return of healthy competition,” said Sankey.
SEC leaders are also looking at third-party testing in order to have independence and as a part of making football viable.
“Our medical advisory group has said, ‘Yes, we can continue to go forward.’ Were that advice to change, certainly would be a stopping point.”
As of this published report SEC football kicks off on September 26.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.