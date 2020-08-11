Rep. Terri Sewell backs another trailblazer in Kamala Harris for VP

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Congresswoman Terri Sewell says she was in a car with her mother when they heard Joe Biden had selected Senator Kamala Harris to join him on the Democratic ticket.
Sewell - the first black woman elected to congress from Alabama - says they were instantly flooded with messages celebrating the possibility that their sorority sister could be the next Vice President of the United States.
Sewell, an Oxford University classmate of VP contender Susan Rice, says Biden made a good choice.
“In choosing Kamala, he really is passing the baton to the next generation but also acknowledging that she has both the intellect and the experience day one to take over if ever she’s called on to do so.”
Harris’ selection, says Sewell, was also an important acknowledgement of the support Biden has received from African Americans.
Sewell says she last spoke to Harris just a few weeks ago at the funeral of the late congressman John Lewis and she believes Harris is well situated to continue Lewis’ work.
“We were reminiscing, she and I and others, just how much of John’s legacy we stand on and how important it is that we continue his life’s work by trying to fully restore the voting rights act of 1965. I do believe a Biden-Harris ticket will do just that as one of its first measures within its first hundred days,” said Sewell.
