Preliminary student COVID-19 testing numbers show good trend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The GuideSafe program allows for students to be tested at no cost to them using CARES Act funds, and the results so far are surprising.
According to Gene Hallman with Bruno Events Management who is assisting UAB in managing the GuideSafe testing process, 30,000 students have been tested so far.
Labs are using a batch method to test samples and if one tests positive, they look at each individual sample.
Of the more than 20,000 results so far, Hallman says the percent positive is at roughly 1.1 percent.
There is something that could be better.
“The biggest challenge so far is to get students to open their emails, students don’t tend to like email as much as social media but inside that email is all the information regarding how to go about getting tested,” said Hallman.
There is a new phone number to call with questions about the program: Parents and students can call 866-839-5308 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
