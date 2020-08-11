Practice suspended, 2 games canceled for Vestavia Hills varsity football because of COVID-19

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - Vestavia Hills High School announced Tuesday it would suspend varsity football practice through August 20 after athletic staff monitored several students and coaches in the program who recently tested positive for COVID-19 or were in close contact with individuals who tested positive.
The decision was based on the guidelines of the school system’s 2020 Reopening Plan, and in consultation with medical professionals associated with the team.
All varsity football activities will resume on Friday, August 21.
Due to the inability of the team to practice for an extended period, the Rebels’ first two games against Homewood and Mountain Brook have been canceled. School officials intend to add a game to the team’s schedule during Week 5, which was originally scheduled to be an off week.
All other school athletics practices and events are taking place as scheduled, school officials said.
