K&J’s Elegant Pastries: Doing business in a COVID-19 world

ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - Today I was with owner Kristal Bryant of K&J’s Elegant Pastries who shows us some of her creations and how they are doing business in a COVID-19 world.
K&J’s Elegant Pastries is a custom cake shop in Alabaster that specializes in custom cakes, cupcakes and pastries for all occasions.
The unique designs that are custom made for you to order.
After branching off into the world of ice cream, K&J’s has become known for their Kollosal Milkshakes. These shakes have set a trend in Alabama and placed this small business on a national stage.
For more information you can call 205-663-4827 or visit their website https://www.kjselegantpastries.com/.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.