’It’s not a joke’: 3 Calhoun County COVID-19 survivors talk about their experiences

CALHOUN CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Three Calhoun County COVID-19 survivors, including a first responder, a healthcare worker, and a city official shared their stories about experiences with the virus.
Capt. Johnny Phelps, a Training Officer with the Anniston Fire Department said he lost 20 pounds during his fight with coronavirus. Phelps who is 43 said he had no pre-existing conditions when he tested positive.
Phelps said he had fever, cold sweats and fatigue. He said the virus hit him a lot harder that he thought it would.
Phelps said COVID-19 is ‘no joke’ and no one is immune.
Director of 211, Ruth Moffat, said her son got a stomachache in early July. Shortly after that, she and her husband developed a cough and post-nasal drip. Her son tested positive for COVID-19 and then Moffat and her husband got the same results, positive for COVID-19.
Moffat said no one knew her son’s stomachache was COVID-19-related, they thought it may have just been a bug or virus, so no one in her family really knew to take precautions.
In all, 11 of Moffat’s family members tested positive for COVID-19, ranging in age from two to 50-something. She said thank God no one was in the hospital from the virus, but she said it did take a toll from coughing, to post-nasal drip, to cold sweats and shaking.
Dr. William Bohannon, Occupational Health, Regional Medical Center said he tested positive for COVID-19 on May 12. He said he was surprised how quickly he went from feeling fine, to feeling sick and overwhelmingly exhausted. Bohannon said he went to work feeling fine and then noticed he became incredibly tired with a possible low-grade fever.
He said he developed a bad cough, fever and chills for 5-7 days and fatigue for two weeks.
As of Tuesday, Calhoun County has 1,819 cases. Eighteen people have died from COVID-19 in Calhoun County.
