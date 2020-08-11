How to file a complaint about a JeffCo business violating mask order

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We're On Your Side explaining what you can do if you think a business isn't following the statewide mask order.
Jefferson County health inspectors have heard more than 600 complaints regarding businesses not following health orders since March.
Most complaints deal with face coverings and social distancing.
You don’t need photo evidence to file a complaint - you can just call Environmental Health Services and give them the name of the business and address.
But before that, make sure you know what exactly falls under the order.
“There are a lot of misconceptions. There has been evidence of misconceptions about the order itself. For example, the order only requires the face covering to be worn by restaurant employees who interact with the public. So the guy on the grill doesn’t have to wear one, but we’ll receive complaints about that,” said Environmental Health Program Manager Bruce Braden.
Braden also says this isn’t about calling a business out for a tiny mistake.
There are two numbers you can call if you’d like to file a complaint: 205-930-1260 or 205-930-1230.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.