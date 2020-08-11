Gadsden man charged with stealing 9mm, sheriff’s badges from unmarked deputy vehicle

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - A Gadsden man is accused of stealing a pistol and two sheriff’s badges from an unmarked Etowah County Sheriff’s vehicle. Deputies say they found him hiding under a bed.
Jonah Gabriel Walker, 25, of Gadsden is charged with Unlawful Breaking and Entering of a Vehicle and Theft of Property 2nd Degree for stealing a Glock 9mm pistol and two Etowah County Sheriff’s Office badges from inside an unmarked Etowah County Sheriff’s vehicle in the McCoy Street area of north Gadsden, Investigator Will Farley said.
Walker is also charged with Theft of Property 1st Degree according to Sheriff Jonathon Horton.
Investigators say Walker was on a John Deer zero-turn lawn mower that had recently been stolen from Shorelane Dr when it broke down. Walker had filled the gasoline engine with diesel fuel.
Deputies said Walker was later located at a house on Whites Chapel Road hiding from deputies under a bed.
Deputies recovered a magazine for the stolen service pistol during the arrest and was later able to locate the stolen firearm. Walker was taken into custody and transported to the Etowah County Detention Center where he is being held on $75,000 surety bond.
