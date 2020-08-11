First Alert: Scattered Storms Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It is another warm and muggy start to the day with temperatures in the low to mid 70s. We are watching a batch of showers and a few thunderstorms in North Alabama that are moving to the south-southeast. Showers and storms will be possible before 9 AM, but I do not anticipate any strong or severe weather. As we head into the late morning and early afternoon hours, we will likely remain fairly dry and turn hot. High temperatures are expected to climb into the low to mid 90s this afternoon with a partly cloudy sky. Scattered showers and storms are forecast to develop during the heating of the day. I do not anticipate the same amount of coverage from yesterday. Instead of watching clusters of storms moving in from the north, storms today will be more of the pop-up variety. Any storm that forms this afternoon could become strong. The main threat will be gusty winds, frequent lightning, and locally heavy rain. Most of the activity will begin to taper down after sunset. I can't rule out an isolated shower or storm tonight and into Wednesday morning.