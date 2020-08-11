First Alert: Scattered Storms Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It is another warm and muggy start to the day with temperatures in the low to mid 70s. We are watching a batch of showers and a few thunderstorms in North Alabama that are moving to the south-southeast. Showers and storms will be possible before 9 AM, but I do not anticipate any strong or severe weather. As we head into the late morning and early afternoon hours, we will likely remain fairly dry and turn hot. High temperatures are expected to climb into the low to mid 90s this afternoon with a partly cloudy sky. Scattered showers and storms are forecast to develop during the heating of the day. I do not anticipate the same amount of coverage from yesterday. Instead of watching clusters of storms moving in from the north, storms today will be more of the pop-up variety. Any storm that forms this afternoon could become strong. The main threat will be gusty winds, frequent lightning, and locally heavy rain. Most of the activity will begin to taper down after sunset. I can't rule out an isolated shower or storm tonight and into Wednesday morning.
First Alert for Strong Storms This Week: With plenty of humidity and heat this week, storms that develop will have the potential to become strong or severe. The main threats will include frequent lightning, strong winds, and hail. If severe storms form, it will likely remain isolated.
Wednesday’s Forecast: Wednesday will be similar to this afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low to mid 90s. Feels like temperatures are expected to climb into the triple digits, but I doubt we will approach heat advisory criteria. We will hold on to a 40% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon. Best time to see rain will be around 11 AM- 8 PM.
Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is increasing rain chances on Thursday and Friday. With plenty of moisture in place, scattered to numerous showers and storms are expected to develop on both days. With higher rain chances and increasing cloud cover, temperatures will likely trend a few degrees cooler with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Friday is looking like our best chance for rain at 70%. Probably a good idea to grab an umbrella for both Thursday and Friday.
Weekend Forecast: Models are split regarding our rain chances over the weekend. The European continues to show scattered storms Saturday afternoon while the American model is trending mostly dry. We will hold on to a chance for storms Saturday, but rain chances look lower on Sunday at 30%. Temperatures are forecast to be near average with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the low to mid 70s.
Looking Ahead: Models are hinting that a cold front could move into Central Alabama early next week. Models are hinting at rain chances around 30-40%. The models are showing the potential for temperatures to cool slightly below average with highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s. I’ll cross my fingers and hope this verifies. Since it is a long ways away, a lot can change between now and then.
Tropical Update: We continue to monitor a vigorous tropical wave in the eastern Atlantic. The National Hurricane Center is giving this system a high chance of developing into a tropical depression or storm in the next couple of days. It only has a few days to strengthen and organize as the environment is looking conducive. By the end of the week, this wave will likely encounter some dry air and wind shear which could disrupt or weaken the system. Majority of the models keep this system fairly week. If it receives a name, it will be called Josephine. The rest of the Atlantic appears quiet for now. Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.