Federal Investigation: White people given preferential treatment at Decatur Housing Authority

HUD paperwork cites multiple examples in which black applicants on the waiting list for The Towers were not offered units as they became available. Rather, they were offered units only at WestGate Gardens despite being on both lists. HUD found more than a dozen times where white applicants were placed in units at The Towers before black applicants even though the black applicants were on the waiting list for a longer period of time. According to HUD a black applicant was placed on the waiting list for more than five years and never offered a unit.