Extension offices to serve as drop off points for mysterious seed packages

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama residents who received unsolicited seed packages will now have a drop off point where those packages can be collected.
According to the Alabama Cooperative Extension System, each county extension office will serve as a drop off point.
The packages are being sent to the United States from China and reports indicate they’ve been delivered to residents in multiple states. The Alabama Cooperative Extension System says those who received the packages should not open them but instead deliver them to their nearest county extension office.
The Alabama Cooperative Extension System is partnering with the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries in collecting the packages. Once packages are collected, the ADAI will process the seed samples.
ADAI field inspectors are currently collecting these seed packages to test their contents for unknown compounds, noxious weed seed and invasive species.
Residents can find the address and contact information for their nearest extension office by searching the Alabama Extension Directory.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.