COVID-19 testing clinic to address ‘hot spot’ in Gadsden

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - Gadsden will host a COVID-19 drive-thru testing clinic next week, designed for areas that are considered “hot spots.”
Gadsden has already hosted a few such clinics, including one in Alabama City and another one last week at Antioch Baptist Church in East Gadsden. A few others have been held in a parking lot behind the Etowah County Heath Department, also in East Gadsden.
This one, however, will be held at Gadsden City High School, and will use 150 tests distributed by UAB that are said to be not as invasive as normal tests.
East Alabama Area Health Education Centers will be putting on this one with the focus on areas that are considered “hot spots.”
“We know that Etowah County is kind of at the top, one of the top counties that is having a problem with COVID. And so we wanted to provide testing in areas that are, that seem to be hot spots,” said East Central Alabama AHEC director Angela Anderson.
Unlike many area clinics, retests will be allowed at this clinic.
It will be held Thursday, August 20, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Gadsden City High School.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.