Construction starts Wednesday on new Northport hotel

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - Northport’s city council and others flipped dirt during a ceremonial groundbreaking Tuesday morning.
The city used an incentive package to convince Courtyard By Marriott to build a brand new hotel along Bridge Avenue. The $15 million project will bring a 100-room hotel to the city.
Building the hotel will create about 100 construction jobs, according to Northport City Council President Jay Logan. It will also create up to 50 permanent jobs that will be filled by Northport city residents once it’s up and running.
Logan believes it will also help other new businesses to that area. “With the hotel coming, within the manner that it’s coming and the timing actually puts a little more incentive so to speak on another area of our district, especially this area off Bridge Avenue to start looking at some major retail and announcements will be coming soon,” Logan said.
Tuesday’s groundbreaking ceremony was just the first step. Actual construction starts Wednesday. The project is expected to be completed by summer 2021.
