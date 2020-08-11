Birmingham Man Depends on Food Bank

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama food banks are still seeing a demand for free food during the pandemic.
The Community Food Bank of Central Alabama serves thousands each month. They are also getting help form one of those who benefits from the free food.
Kelvin Grigsby retired about six years ago and then he moved to Alabama to be with family.
Tuesday, Grigsby volunteered at the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama to help box up food for needed families. Grigsby also gets free food which helps him survive.
“I’m retired. I get a little stipend every month. I thank God it takes care of the roof. I have a roof over my head. I’m not sleeping in the park. I’m blessed, " Grigsby said.
Volunteers at the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama’s warehouse box up food that helps feed families for about ten days. The Community Food Bank of Central Alabama has seen the demand for food go from 70,000 people to 100,000 a month.
“It’s going to stay for a long time because its one thing to have a health crisis you have to consider it an economic crisis as well,” Tommy Mulvaney, Community Food Bank of Central Alabama said.
Another volunteer who also runs a mentor program believes people will need these food banks.
“You will be amazed at the people who don’t have an adequate supply of food. I believe it will get worse,” Jamaree Collins, a food bank volunteer said.
Grigsby plans to do what he can to help.
“Anytime you can help someone that makes your day especially in a positive way. Feeding people like this you are feeding the parents which blesses the children.” Grigsby said.
Grigsby does depend on his faith during tough times. If you would like to help or volunteer, visit https://www.feedingal.org/
