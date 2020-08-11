Bessemer schools delays opening until Sept. 3

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Bessemer School system need more time to prepare for their students return.
The school board made the decision to pushed back the opening from August 20 to September 3.
Students will take virtual classes from home, giving teachers more time to use the new remote learning devices and time to arrive for students.
During the summer Bessemer teachers have been learning how to deal and use remote learning, but last week, Superintendent Autumn Jeter realized more time was needed.
“The additional ten days allows us to provide that training. Allow the teachers additional time to get their classrooms ready. Not in the sense to receive traditional kids but virtually because there is going to be things in their classrooms they have to do,” Jeter said.
Another factor was getting Chromebook laptops. They have been held up in customs due to allegations of human rights violations against the manufacturer in China.
“It’s well beyond having anything to do with us but we are shifting gears to find another company to get us the devices timely,” Jeter said.
Bessemer Teachers welcome the extra time according to the teacher’s union.
“Yes some of it was foreign. Programs they would be teaching from was new. So they wanted the extra time so they will be prepared to teach these young scholars when come in for the school year,” said LaMonica Harris with the Alabama Education Association.
Jeter said the school system will be ready come September 3.
“We are optimistic here in Bessemer City schools things are going to go well. We are ready to kickoff, but we wanted to be sure we are prepared,” Jeter said
The new teachers will report in tomorrow. Everyone else will report in on Thursday.
Continued learning over the devices will be done remotely to prevent a big crowd in any school.
