“Be a Blessing” Chilton County teenager giving back in a big way

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - When Brianna Watson decided to start a school supply drive, she thought she might get enough items for ten backpacks, but that goal quickly changed.
“My initial goal was only 10 backpacks. Now not even a week in we have enough supplies to fill 50 backpacks. I am overwhelmed by the support I have gotten,” says Watson. “I didn’t even imagine that I could do something so big like this, I thought I would be able to fill maybe 10 backpacks.”
She’s a rising Freshman at UAB, and says she wanted to collect the supplies to make a difference, but also because she knows what it is like to have someone show they care, and what an impact it can have.
“I was blessed with different opportunities and scholarships because my dad was a disabled veteran and seeing how that helped my family with me going to school I decided I wanted to do something to benefit children in my community,” says Watson.
She’s still collecting supplies, and they are in need of these items:
- Crayon/Pencil Box
- Crayons
- Glue Sticks
- Child Size Scissors
- #2 Wooden Pencils
- Spiral Notebooks
- Earbuds
She hopes to end collections by Friday, so next week she can sort the backpacks, and then deliver them before Chilton county schools start on September 8th.
She is asking for anyone who knows a child that needs supplies to contact her, and anything that is left over she will donate directly to the schools.
If you want to donate, or know a child in need, you can reach Brianna through a private message on her facebook page.
“It warms me to know that I am helping someone. I know growing up with a single mom it’s hard times and it makes me feel good that I am actually able to be in this position,” says Watson. “When you can be a blessing, I encourage you to be a blessing. That is one thing my mama always said. It’s a blessing to be a blessing.”
