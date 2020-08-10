West Alabama Works hosting virtual healthcare fair

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - West Alabama Works is planning to host a virtual hiring event with DCH Health System on Thursday, Aug. 13 through Sunday, Aug. 16. The event will target registered nurses and entry-level positions.
“Our hospital is in need of nurses and other healthcare workers as they continue to fight this virus. We’re so thankful for all DCH has done to combat COVID-19, so we are committed to recruiting a strong workforce for them,” said Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama COO and West Alabama Works Executive Director Donny Jones.
The virtual hiring event can be accessed via the Facebook page or at this website. Use code DCHJOB when creating a profile. After completing a Career Connect profile, applicants will receive further instructions from West Alabama Works.
DCH has immediate openings for the following positions with signing bonuses:
- Registered Nurse: $10,000 Signing Bonus, MED/SURG; $5,000 Signing Bonus, Dialysis Home Health
- Patient Care Assistant, $1,000 Signing Bonus
- Patient Safety Companion, $1,000 Signing Bonus
- Food Service, $250 Signing Bonus
- EVS Housekeeper, $250 Signing Bonus
If applicants have any questions, you are encouraged to reach out to West Alabama Works on Facebook, or call/text 205-735-9675.
