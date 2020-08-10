‘We Want to Play’ college football movement gaining momentum

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - College football players from across the country are taking to social media saying they want to play. This comes amid reports the Big Ten might postpone its season and worries others including the SEC might do the same.
The ‘#WeWantToPlay’ hashtag is gaining momentum minute by minute. Current network sports analyst and former Auburn player Cole Cubelic believes players voices are being heard.
“Does it ultimately change it? I don’t know, but I think it’s got people’s antennas up and I think it’s made people aware of what’s going on and rather than just saying hey we’re going to bow out, they’re going to take a closer look at it and that’s good for college football,” Cubelic said.
Cubelic believes the “we want to play” movement has opened the public’s eye to realizing what the players want and allowing them to see that players believe their universities are doing enough or more than enough to keep them safe on campus.
“This is all the matters to these young men and I’m not saying that’s right but I’m just telling you from experience there are points in your life as a college football player when that is priority number one and it’s very difficult to find priority number two…and the only time you find priority number two, three, four and five is because they are must have priorities in order to have priority number one,” Cubelic said.
Cubelic says we’re getting a peek inside of what players are thinking and feeling. He says they have a bit of a voice right now and calls that a great thing.
