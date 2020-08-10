Trooper shot, killed in Jefferson Co.; $108K reward offered for suspect

JEFFERSON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Highway Patrol Lt. Troy Morris, badge number M-1 out of the Brookhaven district, wasn’t doing anything different around 4 a.m. Friday morning than he has almost every day since around 2004.
Authorities say “Rudy,” as he was known by his friends, was driving a mail truck for the postal service, and he had a flat tire. Between a radio transmission asking for assistance and when that assistance arrived, Lt. Morris was shot dead by an assailant as he sat in his truck on the side of U.S. 61 in Jefferson County.
According to law enforcement sources, Morris was able to return fire
Morris was a 27-year veteran with MHP and had worked for the postal service for 16 years. When it came to investigate his case, federal authorities availed.
“Troy Morris was acting as a highway contractor transporting U.S. Mail, and was killed during the official acts of his duties, which brings him into federal jurisdiction,” said Postal Inspector Tony Robinson.
Morris’s fellow troopers spoke of his big smile, his kind heart, and the fact that you couldn’t stay in a bad mood around him. They spoke of him as a good man, a good friend, and a hard worker.
The suspect remains on the run. Jefferson and Adams County Sheriff’s Offices, Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, Mississippi Highway Patrol and U.S. Postal Inspection Service are all investigating the case.
“This is a sad day for law enforcement, the Mississippi Highway Patrol, and the State of Mississippi. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Lieutenant Troy Morris. Local, state, and federal agents will work tirelessly to ensure justice,” said MBI Commissioner Sean Tindell.
The postal service and Mississippi Crime Stoppers offering a $108,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest.
“This is an individual who was consistently here for over 16 years, day in, day out, moving the mail to make sure it’s delivered between post offices and processing,” said Robinson. “And this speaks to his dedication to public service.”
If you know anything, call US Postal Service Tip line at 1-877-876-2455 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-827-4637.
